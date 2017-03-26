South Carolina, UNC advance to ‘Final Four’

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is set, with one more impressive victory after another filling out the final two spots.

In Sunday’s first game, seventh seeded South Carolina took on fourth seeded Florida in an SEC mathcup. By the end of the first half, the Gamecocks were down 40-33, but South Carolina’s defense came alive in the second half.

SC held the Gators to no three pointers and outscored them 44-30 in the second, to advance to their first Final Four in program history with a 77-70 victory. The Gamecocks take on first seeded Gonzaga, who also made their first Final Four, next Saturday.

The second game featured first seeded North Carolina take on second seeded Kentucky. The two met in one of the best games of the regular season, with the Wildcats defeating the Tar Heels 103-100.

Much like that contest, this game was tight until the end. Kentucky’s Malik Monk hit a three to tie the game at 73. As Tar Heel fans were flashing back to last year’s final, when they lost on a heartbreaking buzzer beater to Villanova, UNC drove down the court and Luke Maye hit a jumper with under a second to go to seal the victory for North Carolina.

Déjà vu. Seconds after Malik Monk tied the game with a clutch 3, Luke Maye hit the game-winner for UNC. #SCtop10 https://t.co/qbVMpruk2U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2017

UNC will play third seeded Oregon on Saturday.

