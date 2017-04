iStock/Thinkstock(DALLAS) — After knocking off powerhouse Connecticut on Friday in overtime, Mississippi State apparently didn’t have enough left in the tank, as South Carolina won the NCAA women’s basketball championship Sunday evening in Dallas, 67-55.

It’s South Carolina’s first ever NCAA women’s basketball championship.

Mississippi State lost five games this season. Three of those losses were against South Carolina.

