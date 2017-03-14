South Florida nearing deal for new head coach

Nick Caito / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) – Former Dayton and Georgia Tech head coach Brian Gregory appears to be next in line for the head coaching job at South Florida.

According to ESPN, Gregory is very close to getting the job.

Gregory spent eight seasons with Dayton and another five at Georgia Tech. he was fired from the Yellow Jackets after last season. Since then, he has been a consultant to Michigan State’s head coach Tom Izzo.

Gregory’s résumé includes two appearances in the NCAA tournament. While at Georgia Tech, he managed only one winning season.

If the deal is completed, Gregory will replace Orlando Antigua, who was fired in January after a little more than two seasons on the job.

