South Korea: North Korea fires several missiles into sea

iStock/Thinkstock(SEOUL) — North Korea has launched several missiles into the East Sea, according to South Korea’s military joint chief of staff.

The missiles were fired on Monday from the Tongchang-ri region, where there is a rocket launching site, the military official said.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the launch did not pose a threat to North America, according to U.S. Strategic Command.

“We continue to analyze the situation as we remain vigilant in the face of North Korean provocations,” Strategic Command spokesman Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell said in a statement.

On March 3, the North Korean state newspaper Rodong hinted at a new type of missile launch, saying that there would be new types of missiles that would fly into the air.

Last month, North Korea fired off a ballistic missile into the East Sea from Banghyeon North Pyongan Province when President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In a joint statement, Abe called the missile launch “absolutely intolerable.”

