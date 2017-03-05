South Korea: North Korea fires unidentified projectiles

iStock/Thinkstock(SEOUL) — North Korea has launched several unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, according to South Korea’s military joint chief of staff.

The objects were fired on Monday from the Tongchang-ri region, where there is a rocket launching site, the military official said.

The South Korean military said it is analyzing the objects to determine what they were and how far they flew. The military said it will take some time before the results are known.

On March 3, the North Korean state newspaper Rodong hinted at a new type of missile launch, saying that there would be new types of missiles that would fly into the air.

Last month, North Korea fired off a ballistic missile into the East Sea from Banghyeon North Pyongan Province when President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In a joint statement, Abe called the missile launch “absolutely intolerable.”

