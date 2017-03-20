South Sudan plane crashes, all on board survive while some are hospitalized

iStock/ThinkstockSouth Sudan plane crashes, all 49 people on board survive while some are hospitalized

(WAU, South Sudan) — A plane carrying at least 40 passengers on board crashed in South Sudan and all of them survived according to BBC News. Director of Wau airport Stephen Kejo told BBC News that seven passengers in critical condition were taken to the hospital.

There were fear most if not all of the passengers had died.

The plane, belonging to South Supreme Airlines, went down at an airport in Wau. Eyewitnesses said it skid off the runway as it was trying to land and then caught fire, according to UNMISS.

An emergency team with the mission’s Wau office was dispatched to the scene to help with rescue operations.

