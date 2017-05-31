Spicer on ‘covfefe’: ‘The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant’

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Donald Trump’s latest Twitter salvo was perhaps his most confusing to date.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the president inexplicably wrote just after midnight.

And that was it for nearly six hours before the unfinished tweet was removed from the president’s account. It was replaced Wednesday morning with Trump’s own attempt to get in on the social media bewilderment over the new word he had coined.

“Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!,” he tweeted.

In the meantime, Twitter had been set alight with a slew of bemused reactions to what most presumed was a typo of “coverage,” and the legend of “covfefe” was born.

When asked about the meaning behind the president’s tweet at Wednesday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said: “The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”

Spicer’s response was met with laughter from the White House press corps.

Overnight, #covfefe was trending on Twitter, and the original tweet has been retweeted more than 105,000 times and received more than 148,000 likes.

