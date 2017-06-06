Spicer won’t say whether Trump has confidence in Sessions

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wouldn’t say Tuesday whether President Donald Trump still has confidence in his attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

“I have not had a discussion with him about that,” Spicer told ABC’s Jonathan Karl during the White House press briefing on Tuesday.

When pressed, Spicer responded: “I don’t have a comment about that. I’m answering a question. I have not had that discussion with him. If I haven’t had a discussion about a subject, I tend not to speak about it.”

This comes a day after the president wrote disparaging tweets about his own Justice Department over his travel ban, which has been blocked in the courts, and alongside reports that he has become discontented with Sessions.

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Last week, when asked whether the president still had confidence in Jared Kushner, Spicer was quick to answer “absolutely.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.