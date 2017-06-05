“Spider-Man” star Tom Holland swings by kids hospital in full costume

Photo: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles(LOS ANGELES) — Spider-Man’s real life alter-ego, actor Tom Holland, swung by Children’s Hospital Los Angeles last week in full costume to cheer up some of the facility’s young patients.

In a now-viral video posted by the hospital, Holland — in character for the youngest fans — posed for pictures, did some flips, handed out high-fives, and showed how his web-shooting gear worked.

As you might expect, the kids were wowed at seeing the character in the flesh — though one older female patient bashfully exclaimed, “Ooh, you’re really cute!” when Holland removed his Spidey mask.

Spider-Man: Homecoming — Holland’s next go ’round as the web-slinger following Captain America: Civil War –opens July 7. Released by Sony Pictures, the film is a co-production with Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.