Spirit Airlines pilots under temporary restraining order issued by Florida judge

instagram/@neelykartha (FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) — The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida confirmed to ABC News that a temporary restraining order has been issued against the Spirit Airlines pilots’ union to stop the work slowdown that has resulted in hundreds of flights being canceled.

Chaos broke out Monday at a Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida after nine flights were canceled according to ABC News affiliate WPLG-TV.

Desmond Waul, 22, Janice Waul, 24, and Devante Garrett, 22, were arrested Monday night in connection with the fight and face charges of inciting or encouraging a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and trespassing after a warning, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office police report.

“There were several people there that were upset,” the department’s spokeswoman Gina Carter told ABC News on Monday. “We were called in to just make sure that things were kept from getting very unruly.”

Details from the police report say the suspects were “screaming at airline employees who were attempting to assist customers,” and were “threatening bodily harm to employees and challenged them to come outside to fight.”

The report says the behavior of the suspects caused the crowd of approximately 500 people to become enraged and the atmosphere was one “that resembled the start of a riot.”

Video posted on Twitter captured the chaotic scene at the Spirit Airlines terminal as angry travelers yelled at staffers while police officers tried to restore order.

“We are shocked and saddened to see the videos of what took place at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport this evening,” the company said in a statement Monday. “This is a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers by canceling multiple flights across our network.”

The company accused the pilots of putting their “quest for a new contract ahead of getting customers to their destinations” and the safety of Spirit staff.

Spirit said it filed a federal lawsuit against the Airline Pilots Association, which it accused of intentionally disrupting the airline’s operations, leading to hundreds of canceled flights.

“ALPA and the Spirit pilots are continuing to do everything possible to help restore the company’s operations, which have experienced significant problems over the past several days,” the Airline Pilots Association told ABC news in a statement. “While we will continue these efforts, we will actively defend the association, its officers and its member pilots against the unwarranted and counterproductive legal action brought by Spirit Airlines.”

