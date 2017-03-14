Sporting events in Northeast postponed due to snowstorm

FLDphotos/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – The winter storm hitting the Northeast has postponed at least two major sporting events.

The New Jersey Devils says Tuesday night’s home game against the Winnipeg Jets has been moved to March 28th. Tickets will be honored for the makeup date.

In upstate New York, Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced its NIT opener against Greensboro will now take place on Wednesday at 7p.m. ET.

Tuesday night NBA games in Brooklyn and Manhattan will be played as scheduled.

