Sports Tournaments Coming To Hancock County This Summer

05/09/17 – 1:49 P.M.

The 10 and under National Fastpitch Tournament is going to held in Hancock County this year. Convention and Visitor’s Bureau director Alyssa Preston said that it will bring in a lot of people.

Alyssa Preston

Preston said that the tournament will be held in late July to early August.

She added that there are a few other events getting lined up.

Alyssa Preston

She said that these tournaments help boost the local economy by getting people to local restaurants and hotels.

You can find more information at visitfindlay.com