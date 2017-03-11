Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge out indefinitely with minor heart arrhythmia

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images(SAN ANTONIO) — San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge is out for an indefinite period because of a minor heart arrhythmia.

The team announced the news on Saturday saying the basketball star will undergo further testing: “All parties have concluded that at the current time it is best for Aldridge to refrain from play until further tests and examinations are completed.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich added after the team’s statement, “He’ll be out for an indefinite period of time, and that statement says everything.”

There were no further details, but an NBA source told ESPN that currently Aldridge’s “health and safety are of the utmost concern” and the team was not yet focusing on the 31-year-old’s return to the court.

Aldridge was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a heart ailment, in 2007.

LaMarcus Aldridge will be out for an indefinite period due to an occurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia. pic.twitter.com/s0D2Enc6RO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 11, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.