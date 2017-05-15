Spurs Leonard likely out for Game 2

Antonio Hernandez / ESPN Images(OAKLAND, CA) — Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters on Monday that forward Kawhi Leonard will likely miss Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors after reinjuring his ankle in Game 1.

Leonard suffered the injury after what Popovich called a “dangerous and unsportsmanlike” play by Warriors’ center Zaza Pachulia. “The two-step lead with your foot closeout is not appropriate,” Popovich said to reporters Monday. “It’s dangerous, it’s unsportsmanlike, it’s just not what anybody does to anybody else. And this particular individual has a history with that kind of action.”

No hard feelings pic.twitter.com/08DirOvyww — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 15, 2017

Leonard said he did not think the play was dirty. The forward had 26 points before leaving Game 1 on Sunday against the Warriors, a game which saw the Warriors comeback from a huge deficit due in large part to the absence of Leonard on the court.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.