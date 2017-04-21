St. Wendelin Highschool Closing Its Doors This Year

04/21/17 – 5:06 P.M.

St. Wendelin High School will be closing its doors effective June 30 this year. The St. Wendelin Parish Finance, Catholic School Education Foundation Board, and the school administration have been meeting. The meetings have gone over a looming financial crisis for the parish. In an email Pastor, Todd Dominique said that closing the school is the only fiscally responsible decision.

He added that keeping the school open for one more year would drain all the financial reserves of the parish. This would create a deficit position.

Parish and School administrators are working with Calvert Catholic Schools of Tiffin. They are also working with St. Joseph Central Catholic School in Fremont. The goal is to transition students in grades 8-11 into those schools. This is so that they can continue getting a Catholic education.

St. Wendelin will operate a k-8 elementary/middle school at the Countyline Street facility for the 2017-2018 school year. After that, they will transition to their Wood Street school facility for the 2018-2019 school year to save money.