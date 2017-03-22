Stabbing suspect came to New York to ‘target black males,’ say police

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old man in New York City Monday night is being investigated as a bias crime, according to police.

Authorities said they have a 28-year-old suspect from Maryland in custody. They said they believed that the man had traveled to New York City to attack and kill black people.

According to police, the suspect has a deep-seated hatred against black people.

“He came here to target male blacks,” Assistant Chief Bill Aubrey said Wednesday during a news conference. “[He] picked New York because it’s the media capital of the world. … He knew what he was doing coming up here.”

Police identified the suspect as James Harris Jackson. Aubrey said he came from Maryland on Friday via a BoltBus.

Police said he assaulted Timothy Kaufman, 66, a black man. Jackson is white.

Police said the suspect walked into a police substation in Times Square a little after midnight. Two knives were found in his possession, police said. Authorities said he was being questioned.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and back at Ninth Avenue and West 36th Street just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said that the victim walked more than a block to a police precinct before collapsing. He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

