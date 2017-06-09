Stage and screen actress Glenne Headly dead

Getty Images/Walter McBride(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Glenne Headly, who made a splash in films like Dick Tracy, Mr. Holland’s Opus and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, passed away Thursday night, ABC News has confirmed. Her age is variously given as 62 or 63.

The two-time Emmy Award nominee also appeared on hit TV series like Monk and ER.

“Our dear and beloved Glenne has indeed passed away,” her reps confirm to ABC in a statement. “We are all incredibly saddened. Tremendous loss and are holding her family dear.” No cause of death was given.

The New London, Connecticut, native, was an originating member of Chicago’s acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre Company, which also included notable actors like founder Gary Sinise and John Malkovich, the latter of whom she married in 1982. The duo divorced in 1988.

Headly, equally adept at comedy and drama, was also a celebrated and award-winning stage actress, with numerous roles on Broadway on her resume.

Headly had been filming a Netflix series Future Man opposite Josh Hutcherson and Ed Begley Jr. She was tapped to play Diane, Hutcherson’s mother, in the comedy.

Headly is survived by her husband, Byron McCulloch, and their son, Stirling.

