Stantec Anticipates Good Benefit-To-Cost Ration For Flood Mitigation

4/5/17 – 5:08 A.M.

Improving the Blanchard River channel through Findlay could provide big cost benefits to the area. The Courier reports Stantec Consulting released its final report on flood mitigation late Monday. The document shows a benefit-to-cost ratio of at least 4-to-1 for improvements to the river in Findlay. The benefit-to-cost ratio drops to 1.5-to-1 if it includes the dry storage basins south of Findlay. That means Stantec expects a return of at least $1.50 for every dollar spent on the project.

The benefit findings dug deeper than the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ analysis. It included items like roadway damages from a flood, the cost of rerouting traffic, resident relocation, and “re-occupation” costs. The evaluation also counted utility damages, debris removal, and gains from the use of land no longer affected by flooding.

The benefit-to-cost ratio also factored in a survey of local businesses and farmers about their losses during flooding.

Stantec expects to give another public update on the issue this month.

MORE: The Courier