Stantec Holds Informational Meeting At Riverdale High School

04/25/17 – 8:53 P.M.

Stantec held an informational meeting at Riverdale High School to talk about their research and proposals. Project Engineer Scott Peyton said that there wasn’t much new information from their February meeting.

Scott Peyton

That ratio includes the proposed dry storage basins but they won’t be considered for a while. Peyton said that they are focused on enhancing the river over getting the basins right now.

Scott Peyton

He added that roads seem to be a concern as well.

Scott Peyton

You can find out more about the proposed projects and road closures at hancockcountyflooding.com.