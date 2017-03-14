Stantec Prepares To Further Examine Blanchard River Channel In Findlay

3/14/17 – 10:36 A.M.

The next phase of Stantec Engineering’s review of Blanchard River flood mitigation options starts soon. The Hancock County Commissioners agreed Tuesday to spend $265,000 for several assessments…

Audio:Steve Wilson

Project manager Steve Wilson says the surveys focus on the river channel through Findlay. Upgrading the river channel is one of Stantec’s proposed options for flood mitigation.

Wilson says Stantec will include their findings from the new surveys in a report to the community in May.