Stantec To Hold Public Meeting For Flood Mitigation Findings

02/21/17 – 5:19 A.M.
Stantec will hold a public meeting to go over its findings and recommendations for a flood mitigation plan. The Courier reports the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tomorrow in the Winebrenner Theological Seminary at the University of Findlay.
Stantec will go over a list of options for reducing flooding on the upper Blanchard River. They will also give recommendations on what projects should be pursued. Results of the gap analysis of the Army Corps of Engineers’ plan will be released as well. Stantec says that there is a need for more hydraulic and rainfall models.
Representatives from the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District are expected to be in attendance.