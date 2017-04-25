“Star Wars: Episode IX” and new “Indiana Jones” movie get release dates

“Star Wars: Episode XIII – The Last Jedi”/Lucasfilm – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — The teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode VIII, aka The Last Jedi, just arrived a couple weeks ago, but we already know when Episode IX will be hitting theaters.

The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm announced that the ninth chapter of the Star Wars saga will arrive in theaters May 24, 2019. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the movie will be the final chapter in the latter-day Star Wars trilogy that began with The Force Awakens.

As previously reported, the late Carrie Fisher will not appear in Episode IX, either via stock footage or digital recreation, but she will be in The Last Jedi.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited new chapter in the Indiana Jones saga will hit theaters July 10, 2020. Steven Spielberg is back in the director’s chair, while Harrison Ford will return as the intrepid whip-cracking archeologist.

Speaking of Harrison Ford, the stand-alone Star Wars film exploring the youth of his character, Han Solo, will come out May 25, 2018.

Disney is the parent company of both Lucasfilm and ABC News.

