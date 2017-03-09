Starbucks to celebrate spring with colored cups for the first time

Starbucks(NEW YORK) — Starbucks customers are used to seeing their favorite hot beverages in red cups during the holiday season. But now, the Seattle-based coffee chain will be offering some pops of color in time for spring.

Starbucks announced on Thursday that it will begin offering its first-ever spring hot beverage cups on March 16. The cups will come in pastel blue, green and yellow, and will be adorned with white dots and hand-drawn designs.

The company says the cups will be “available in participating stores for just a few days.”

The official first day of spring is March 20.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.