Starbucks(NEW YORK) — If you already feel like there’s a Starbucks on every street corner, get ready to see a whole lot more of the coffee chain’s stores.

The company announced on Wednesday plans to open 12,000 new stores globally by 2021, 3,400 of which will be in the U.S.

The new locations will amount to more than 240,000 jobs around the world, including 68,000 positions in the U.S. alone.

