Starbucks unveils new Frappuccino flavor

Starbucks(NEW YORK) — The latest addition to the Starbucks menu has nothing to do with unicorns. Instead, it draws inspiration from summer evenings under the stars.

The Midnight Mint Mocha Frappucino blends scoops of extra-dark cocoa with mint crystals, coffee, milk and ice. It is topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa.

“We started by thinking of the heydays of summer,” said Jennica Robinson, a member of the Starbucks beverage development team. “We were inspired by thoughts of dark starry nights, looking up at the sky with a cool summer breeze.”

The beverage is now available in Starbucks stores across the United States and Canada. The company is also bringing back the S’mores Frappuccino, which made its debut in 2015.

