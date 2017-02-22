Starn Officially Appointed To Hancock County Judge Position

2/22/17 – 5:20 A.M.

Findlay Municipal Court Judge Jonathan Starn is set to become Hancock County’s newest common pleas court judge. Governor John Kasich has appointed Starn to the vacant seat. Starn starts in his new role on March 3.

Judge Joseph Niemeyer retired at the end of 2016, opening up a seat on the bench in Hancock County. Starn was the only person who applied for the opening. He has been a municipal judge since 2010.

Because Starn is a Republican, the Hancock County Republican Party must name a replacement for Starn in the municipal court. The governor has to approve the recommendation as well.