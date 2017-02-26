Stars react to Bill Paxton’s death

Helen Hunt (Paxton’s co-star in Twister) He made [Twister] great–he acted his heart out. What a talented man. My thoughts are with his family.

Lou Diamond Phillips I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP

Charlize Theron You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton’s family.

Debra Messing So tragic the passing of Bill Paxton. Heartbreaking. What a talent, with so many more years of art to share with us. My love to his family

Tom Hanks Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx.

Jamie Lee Curtis (Paxton’s True Lies co-star) Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ?& support 2 u. #truelies

Rob Lowe In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch One False Move or A Simple Plan to see this lovely leading man, at his finest. Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia.

Ron Perlman …Losing him is a gut punch. Unprocessable. Rest easy b..

Paul Feig so sad about the passing of Bill Paxton. In film school, we went to the set of Weird Science & he was so nice to us. Such a wonderful guy.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Paxton’s True Lies co-star) Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill – a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family.

Gary Sinese Very sad today to hear the passing of Bill Paxton. My heart goes out to his family & his many friends. Rest In Peace my friend. God bless

Elijah Wood What a lovely, warm and kind human. So sad to hear of Bill Paxton’s passing.

Brett Dalton (Star of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, on which Paxton had a multi-episode arc) I have no words. Bill Paxton didn’t just play my mentor on the show, he became one in real life. The world is a sadder place without him.

Ming-Na Wen (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star) Can’t believe he’s gone. RIP, Bill Paxton. My heart and prayers go out to his family & loved ones. I’m gonna miss you, buddy!.

Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star) Heartbroken hearing of #BillPaxton , a truly brilliant man. So kind and fun and forever role model. Unbelievable, hug your loved ones xx

