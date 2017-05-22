Stars react to explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Natiom(NEW YORK) — Celebrities are reacting in horror at the news that 22 people are dead and nearly 60 others are injured after a reported explosion took place at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England on Monday.

Ariana’s duet partner Nicki Minaj tweeted: “My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this”

Harry Styles wrote: “I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H”

Taylor Swift tweeted: “My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love.”

Pink wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking”

Katy Perry tweeted: “Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande’s show”

Cher tweeted: “MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND”

Demi Lovato wrote: “Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators.” Adding, “My prayers are with you Manchester”

Niall Horan tweeted: “Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote: “Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande”

Bruno Mars tweeted: “No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don’t wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.”

Lorde wrote: “every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.