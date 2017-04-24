Startup Kitty Hawk backed by Google’s Larry Page reveals flying car prototype

Kitty Hawk(NEW YORK) — Kitty Hawk — a Silicon-Valley startup named for the Wright Brothers’ first controlled flight and backed by Google co-founder Larry Page — released the prototype for its first flying car on Monday.

The ultralight, one-seater aircraft is “safe, tested, and legal to operate in the United States in uncongested areas,” the company said in a statement. “You don’t need a pilot’s license and you’ll learn to fly it in minutes.”

Enthusiasts will be able to purchase the Kitty Hawk Flyer — designed for use only over water — “by the end of 2017” for as-yet unannounced price.

“We believe when everyone has access to personal flight, a new, limitless world of opportunity will open up to them,” the company says on its website.

Kitty Hawk is not the only company that’s received capital to develop alternative air transportation.

Page reportedly invested in another company, Zee.Aero, working to develop an electric plane that can take off and land vertically and a competing company, Ehang, recently claimed its passenger drone will launch regular service this summer.

Even big-name jet-makers like Airbus have unveiled flying car concepts designed to relieve urban congestion, with prototype test flights slated for later this year.

