6/19/17 – 6:41 A.M.

State Auditor David Yost is paying a visit to the area this week. The Lima News reports Yost will be at the Putnam County Fair at 10 a.m. Wednesday. He’s taking part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new expanded booth for the Putnam County GOP.

Yost is running for Ohio Attorney General in 2018.

MORE: Lima News