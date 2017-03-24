State department issues presidential permit for Keystone pipeline

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — The White House announced Friday it has signed off on the Keystone XL oil pipeline, authorizing the Canadian company behind the project to begin construction.

According to a press release from the Department of State, a presidential permit was issued to TransCanada Corp., authorizing the energy company “to construct, connect, operate, and maintain pipeline facilities at the U.S.-Canadian border in Phillips County, Montana, for the importation of crude oil.”



This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

