State Of The County Address Covers Wide Range Of County Issues

04/13/17 – 6:59 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners gave their State of the County address Thursday. Commissioner Brian Roberts said that the budget doesn’t have much wiggle room.

Brian Robertson

Robertson added that there is sales tax renewal coming up to vote. He urges residents to pass the renewal because over half of the county’s budget comes from the sales tax.

Commissioner Tim Bechtol said that the opioid epidemic is a major strain on the county’s resources.

Tim Bechtol

Commissioner Mark Gazarek shared the forward momentum that flood mitigation has seen after hiring Stantec Engineering.

Mark Gazarek

He added that the alternative option of cleaning and widening the Blanchard River has a high cost-benefit ratio. He said that he hopes to move forward with this plan.