State Patrol Warns Against Distracted Driving

04/07/17 – 3:07 P.M.

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind you to keep your eyes on the road. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. In a release, they say that almost 14,000 crashes in Ohio had a reported distraction last year.

Lt. Matt Crow said, “Distracted driving is unsafe and irresponsible.” He added that the consequences can be devasting and happen in a split second.

Ohio law says that texting while driving is illegal for all drivers and serves as a secondary offense.