State Representative Candidate Jon Cross Stopped In Findlay

03/28/17 – 6:35 P.M.

Findlay received a visit from a candidate for the 83rd Ohio House District seat Tuesday at Logan’s. Republican Jon Cross said he has experience in job growth.

Cross said that another focus he has is to support much-needed drug prevention and rehabilitation measures.

Cross said that he believes legislators are supposed to be listeners.

Cross is serving as the Economic Development director of Hardin County. He wants to help continue the job growth and economic stability Ohio has seen so that the state remains competitive.

Robert Sprague is the current 83rd House District Representative. He is seeking election as the State Treasurer at the end of his current term.