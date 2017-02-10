State Senator Cliff Hite Introduces Water Quality Bill

2/10/17 – 6:43 A.M.

A bill introduced by State Senator Cliff Hite aims to fight toxic algae and protect drinking water. Hite’s Senate Bill 2 would increase the role of the Lake Erie Commission in reducing phosphorus runoff. Hite says the bill would also ensure thorough management of privately-owned water systems. It would also mandate ongoing improvement by public water systems to address issues.

The proposed legislation also aims to strengthen the state’s ability to enforce the cleanup of landfill facilities and properties.