04/06/17 – 4:58 P.M.

State Senator Cliff Hite shared some of the talking points of the Governor of Ohio’s State of the State Address. Hite said that education will play a role in preparing people for jobs in technology.

Cliff Hite

Hite said that they need to change the way education is handled to help prepare children.

Cliff Hite

Hite said he is going to suggest changes to education standards if it isn’t already being put in the budget.