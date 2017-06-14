Stephen King reveals President Donald Trump blocked him on Twitter

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Stephen King’s relentless tweets mocking of President Donald Trump has apparently drawn the ire of the commander-in-chief, who reportedly blocked the author.

“Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself,” King, the author of such classics as Misery, The Green Mile and The Shining, quipped Tuesday on Twitter.

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

Luckily, fellow writer and Trump critic J.K. Rowling, has his back. “I still have access. I’ll [direct message] them to you,” the Harry Potter author wrote in response to King’s tweet.

I still have access. I’ll DM them to you. https://t.co/MhibEYDBTg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2017

