Steve Bannon says media ‘always wrong’ about Trump

MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Steven Bannon, pounced on the media during the Conservative Political Action Conference Thursday, repeating his attack that the press is the “opposition party” that is “always wrong” about the administration.

“I think if you look at, you know, the opposition party,” said Bannon, referring to the media, during his appearance at the conference with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. “How they portrayed the campaign, how they portrayed the transition and how they’re portraying the administration — it’s always wrong.”

Bannon, who once was the head of the conservative outlet Breitbart News, took issue with descriptions of the White House as “chaotic,” “disorganized” and “unprofessional,” saying that the same terms were used against the ultimately-victorious campaign.

