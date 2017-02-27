Steve Harvey pokes fun at the Oscars mix-up

Venturelli/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Comedian Steve Harvey is weighing in on the embarrassing mix-up that went down at the Oscars Sunday night when La La Land was mistakenly named Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards.

After Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had announced that La La Land won for Best Picture, it was revealed that Beatty had been handed the wrong envelope and that Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight was the actual winner.

“Guys, this is very unfortunate what happened,” Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel said while on stage. “I blame Steve Harvey for this.”

The mix-up, which went viral overnight, drew immediate comparisons to Harvey’s infamous 2015 Miss Universe pageant flub, when he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia as the winner instead of Miss Philippines, who had actually won.

“Good morning everybody!” Harvey tweeted early Monday morning addressing Sunday’s Oscars. “Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss? #Oscars.”

The comedian-host continued, telling fans to tune into his radio show to hear his comments on the Oscars mix-up. “You Know I have something to say,” he wrote.

He then took a playful jab at Beatty by offering his help.

“Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars,” he said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.