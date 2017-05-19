Sticky-fingered “Pirates of the Caribbean” stars admit they’re pirates at heart

Disney – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, had its Hollywood premiere Thursday night, and two of its stars — Geoffrey Rush and Kaya Scodelario — confessed to a little plundering of their own while making the movie.

While walking the aqua carpet on Thursday, Oscar winner Rush, who has played Captain Hector Barbossa in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, copped to stealing some gold coins from the set of the first movie, figuring, “Well, I won’t be back, they’ll never catch me.” He got away with it, and swiped some fake gems this time around.

“I stole some of the kind of Perspexy, chunky diamonds that are on that black island that the ship gets wrecked on,” he told ABC Radio.

Scodelario, who plays the the young ingenue Carina Smyth this time around, admitted that she’s pirated stuff from ALL her movies.

“I always take little souvenirs,” she says. “I take like bits of rope, I take sea shells, I get sea shells from everywhere in the world and I also took…one of the costume rings that had a pirate skull on it.”

Co-director Espen Sandberg was above swiping things from the set, although there was one item he did kind of have his eye on: “I think uh, the compass. I think it would be good to have something that could help you know what you really, really want.”

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, also starring Johnny Depp, opens nationwide on May 26.

