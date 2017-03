Getty Images(NEW YORK) – Stocks finished down on Tuesday as oil prices continued to slide.

The NASDAQ lost 18.97 to finish at 5,856.82, the S&P 500 gave up 8.02 to close the day at 2,365.45 and the Dow closed the session at 20,837.37 after losing 44.11.

Investors are keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve this week as it finishes its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Most economists expect see interest rates raised again.

