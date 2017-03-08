Stocks close lower for third straight day

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Stocks trended upward late in Wednesday’s session, but still finished lower for the third consecutive day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 69.14 to a close of 20,855.62.

The Nasdaq climbed slightly, ending the session at 5,837.55, 3.62 higher than its open, while the S&P 500 ended the day down 7.04 to 1,367.83.

The Bureau of Labor will put out its February jobs report on Friday. That report will be the first one owned entirely by President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted about LinkedIn’s hiring report, which called January and February the strongest consecutive months of hiring in over a year. Most investors on Wall Street prefer to look at the report from private payroll tracking company ADP, which showed businesses adding 298,000 jobs in February.

