Stocks surge on strong economic data

vichie81/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors weighed the latest batch of company earnings, deal news and economic data.

The Dow Jones rose 69.17 (+0.33 percent) to finish at 20,728.49.

The Nasdaq gained 16.80 (+0.28 percent) to close at 5,914.34, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,368.06, up 6.39 (+0.29 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were just over $50 a barrel; about 0.28 percent lower.

Economic Outlook: The U.S. economy grew at a slightly faster rate in the fourth quarter than in earlier estimates. The Gross Domestic Product expanded at an annual rate of 2.1 from October to December.

First time jobless claims fell by 3,000 last week according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department.

Restaurant Roundup: McDonald’s says by the middle of next year, its signature Quarter Pounder burgers will be made with fresh beef as opposed to frozen patties.

Carl’s Junior says it’s getting rid of bikini models in its ad campaigns and will instead focus on the food.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.