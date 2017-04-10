Street and Lane Closures Planned For This Week In Findlay

04/10/17 – 11 P.M.

The City of Findlay will see some street and alley restrictions this week according to the Engineering Department. Olive Street will be reduced to one lane from Park Street to Brookside Drive between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. today and tomorrow. They will be doing soil boring.

The Main Street Alley Reconstruction Project continues this week as well. The first alleys west of Main Street will be closed to thru-traffic from the blocks of Hardin Street to Sandusky Street. This will last from now until 5 p.m. on Friday.