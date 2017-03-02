Student Injured In Findlay School Bus Crash

3/2/17 – 5:21 A.M.

An SUV hit a Findlay City School bus Tuesday morning, injuring a student as a result. The Findlay Police Department reports the collision happened at the intersection of Third and Park streets just before 7:30 a.m.

An SUV driven by 25-year-old Charlyn Wingate of Findlay hit a bus driven by 54-year-old Leisa Ziegler of North Baltimore. Hanco Ambulance took a juvenile on the bus to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

Police cited Wingate for failing to properly stop at a stop sign.