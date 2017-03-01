Study: Electrical stimulation could help treat migraines

MaximFesenko/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Researchers say that electrical stimulation could be used to help treat migraines.

In a study published in the journal Neurology, researchers treated 71 migraine sufferers with either electrical therapy or a placebo during extreme migraines. Using surveys of those patients, the study found that a greater percentage of those who received electrical stimulation experienced a 50 percent reduction in pain or greater.

Researchers say that 64 percent of those who received the stimulation saw improvement, while just 26 percent of those receiving a placebo did.

The therapy is meant to be insufficient to cause pain, but could activate portions of the brain responsible for reducing pain sensations.

