Study Group Suggests Major Changes For Litter Landing

3/16/17 – 5:10 A.M.

A group evaluating Hancock County’s Litter Landing recycling facility is recommending major changes. The Courier reports the suggestions include restoring glass collection, reducing staffing, and lowering the number of drop-off sites in the county. A report says CAP Glass Company of Pittsburgh will buy glass in truckloads for up to $20 per ton. The company also covers the freight.

Two of the three options presented to the county see Litter Landing turning a small profit by reconfiguring how and what the facility processes. The third option shows the facility running at around a $100 annual loss.

As it stands Litter Landing accounts for more than $433,000 of the Hancock County Solid Waste District’s $605,000 in current expenses.

MORE: The Courier