Study says younger viewers are natural binge watchers

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — According to according to Deloitte’s annual “Digital Democracy Survey,” nearly 75% of Americans confessed to binge watching multiple episodes in one sitting; particularly younger viewers.

According to the survey, some 90% of 20 to 33 year-olds — millennials, that is — and 87% of their even younger counterparts, aged 14-19, say they have binge-watched video content.

The study also revealed younger people watch TV very differently that their older counterparts — in fact, in increasing numbers, when they’re “watching TV,” they’re not actually watching shows on TV at all.

Viewers from 14 years old through the millennial set reportedly watch their movies and TV on devices other than a TV; the TV still holds appeal for 60% of people aged 34-50, as well as more than 80% of viewers in the 51-69 demographic.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.