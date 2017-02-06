Study: Workplace Reviews Create Office Tension, Make Males — Especially Millenials — Cry

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Many companies are doing away with that time-honored tradition of the yearly review for employees, and a new study finds there may be plenty more following in their footsteps.

A survey led by software company Adobe, and cited by StudyFinds, notes that the reviews may do more harm than good — and that men are more commonly left in tears by a poor one.

Key Findings:

• 64% of employees and 62% of managers surveyed say yearly reviews were a waste of time.

• Nearly 60% of the workers thought the reviews were “needless” and didn’t help their career growth.

• 61% agree their managers played favorites.

• 20% of workers say a bad review led them to quit.

• 25% of men coped by crying — compared to just 18% of women.

Not surprisingly, millennials, they of the “participation medal” generation, liked reviews the least, with a third of those reporting they’ve quit after a bad review. They also reported crying more after a bad review from their superiors.

