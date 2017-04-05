Suggested Changes To Fostoria’s Charter Cause Tempers To Flare

4/5/17 – 7:22 A.M.

A suggestion to change Fostoria’s charter raised tempers at Tuesday’s Fostoria City Council meeting. The Review-Times reports councilman Mathew Davoli suggested eliminating a provision that prohibits council from making major changes to safety services without voter approval. Davoli says the measure doesn’t allow the city to deliver the services in a cost-effective way.

Councilman Brian Shaver said residents overwhelmingly voted in 2011 to protect safety services in the charter. He added he thinks Davoli wants to abolish the city’s safety forces. Davoli in turn called Shaver a liar and said he wants to hire extra pay-per-call firefighters. He also said he wants to look into privatizing the city’s EMS services.

